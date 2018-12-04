Fans invade pitch during Liga 2 playoff match

A routine Liga 2 playoff game between Persita Tangerang and Kalteng Putra F.C. descended into absolute chaos when fans invaded the pitch following a referee’s decision.

The game – a third-place playoff encounter – started off quite sedately with both teams feeling each other out.

Kalteng Putra though soon kicked into gear and goals from Maulana and I Made Wirahadi gave them a two-goal cushion which they took into the break.

The second half though was when the game really got heated. Taking offence to referee Yadi Nurcahya’s decision to hand Amri Alamsyah a second yellow, Persita fans streamed onto the pitch in a display of anger, smashing advertising hoardings in the process.

Pemain Persita kena kartu merah. Fans Persita masuk ke lapangan dan mencoba mengejar wasit dan para pemain Kalteng Putra hingga ke ruang ganti. pic.twitter.com/JqOkXto6VQ — SuporterFC (@SuporterFC) December 4, 2018

Even the players struggled to keep their cool, with Persita captain Egi Melgiansyah and several of his teammates shoving the referee and getting in his face.

Wajah perebutan tiket terakhir ke Liga 1, ricuh!! pic.twitter.com/7La65HQSBm — GIBOLofficial (@GIBOLofficial) December 4, 2018

This is the latest in a series of setbacks that have tarnished the image of the second-tier of Indonesian football following a series of bribery scandals.

As for the game itself, it was restarted after a 25-minute delay and Kalteng Putra managed to hold onto their lead and secure promotion to Liga 1 next season. Two more teams – Semen Padang and PSS Sleman will join them in the Indonesian top flight next season.