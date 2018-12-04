Myanmar defender Zaw Min Tun has finally signed a one-year deal with Thai League giants Chonburi FC. The centre-back is a key player for the Asian Lions ever since making his debut in 2011.

The 26-year-old also took part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and was inspirational as Myanmar tried to reach the semifinals of the biennial tournament.

He was being watched by Thai outfit Chonburi for a while now and the move progressed quickly once it became apparent that he is going to leave Myanmar National League club Yangon United.

Zaw Min Tun had linked up with Chonburi on Monday and continued the preparations with the Sharks on Tuesday.

“I have already had a medical with Chonburi and had already signed a deal with them that will run for one year,” the defender told Duwun Sports.