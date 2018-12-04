Buriram United’s Cambodian star Chreng Polroth out for three months

Cambodian midfield Chreng Polroth’s Buriram United adventure has been halted by a knee injury that will see him out of action for three months.

Chreng Polroth was acquired by Buriram United for the 2019 Thai League 1 campaign for a season-long loan from the C-League’s Ministry of National Defence FC in Cambodia.

The 21-year-old was not part of the Cambodian national football team’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup run, which saw them bow out of the group stages last month.

Polroth is one of three new ASEAN imports at the club, alongside Philippines duo Stephan Palla and Luke Woodland.

Buriram are the defending Thai League champions and will be involved in AFC Champions League action once again.