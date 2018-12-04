WATCH: Indonesia’s Egy Maulana meet and greet in Lechia Gdansk fanstore

Lechia Gdansk just recently posted on their Facebook account a meet and greet session in their fan store featuring Indonesia’s most promising young star, Egy Maulana.

It is to note that Egy Maulana has been shining bright with Lechia Gdansk II scoring eight goals in nine appearances in the IV Liga where the team plays.

Egy Maulana also has been one of the big stars in Indonesia’s recently concluded AFC U-19 Championship campaign, where the Young Garudas reached the quarterfinal knockout stage.