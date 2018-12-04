Asian Football |

Ballon d’Or 2018: Who did the ASEAN countries vote for?

Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric ended a 10-year duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the Ballon d’Or award. The coveted trophy was added to Modric’s already bulging cabinet in a year which has seen him win The Best FIFA Men’s Player, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and the World Cup Golden Ball as well.

The Ballon d’Or winner is decided after a round of voting from a jury consisting of reputed journalists from all around the world. A country can be represented by only a single journalist.

The juror ranks his top five players in the world that calendar year. The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point respectively.

The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added and the player with the most points is declared the winner. The top 20 list for this year’s Ballon d’Or is as follows.

Here’s how the ASEAN countries voted in Ballon d’Or 2018:

Indonesia

  1. Antoine Griezmann
  2. Kylian Mbappe
  3. Luka Modric
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo
  5. Lionel Messi

Thailand

  1. Raphael Varane
  2. Luka Modric
  3. Antoine Griezmann
  4. Eden Hazard
  5. N’Golo Kante

Singapore

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo
  2. Kylian Mbappe
  3. Lionel Messi
  4. Luka Modric
  5. Mohamed Salah

Vietnam

  1. Luka Modric
  2. Antoine Griezmann
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo
  4. Lionel Messi
  5. Mohamed Salah

Philippines

  1. Luka Modric
  2. Mohamed Salah
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo
  4. Lionel Messi
  5. Kylian Mbappe

Cambodia

  1. Luka Modric
  2. Raphael Varane
  3. Mohamed Salah
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo
  5. Lionel Messi

Malaysia 

  1. Antoine Griezmann
  2. Luka Modric
  3. Raphael Varane
  4. Kevin de Bruyne
  5. Kylian Mbappe

 

