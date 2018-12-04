Ballon d’Or 2018: Who did the ASEAN countries vote for?

Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric ended a 10-year duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the Ballon d’Or award. The coveted trophy was added to Modric’s already bulging cabinet in a year which has seen him win The Best FIFA Men’s Player, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and the World Cup Golden Ball as well.
#BallonDor2018 winner: Luka Modrić!#UCL winner 🥇
UEFA Men's Player of the Year🏆#UCL Midfielder of the Season 17/18 ✅#UCL Squad of the Season 17/18 ✅
The Best FIFA Men's Player🏆
World Cup Golden Ball🏆
World Cup Dream Team ✅
FIFPro World XI ✅
🇭🇷Player of the Year ✅ pic.twitter.com/dPg0HSOtPk
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 3, 2018
The Ballon d’Or winner is decided after a round of voting from a jury consisting of reputed journalists from all around the world. A country can be represented by only a single journalist.
The juror ranks his top five players in the world that calendar year. The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point respectively.
The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added and the player with the most points is declared the winner. The top 20 list for this year’s Ballon d’Or is as follows.
Ballon d'Or 2018:
1.Modric 753 pt
2.Cristiano 476
3.Griezmann 414
4.Mbappé 347
5.Messi 280
6.Salah 188
7.Varane 121
8.Hazard 119
9. De Bruyne 29
10.Kane 25
11.Kanté 24
12.Neymar 19
13.Suarez 17
14.Courtois 12
15.Pogba 9
16.Aguero 7
17.Bale, Benzema 6
19.Firmino, Rakitic, Ramos 4
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 3, 2018
Here’s how the ASEAN countries voted in Ballon d’Or 2018:
Indonesia
- Antoine Griezmann
- Kylian Mbappe
- Luka Modric
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
Thailand
- Raphael Varane
- Luka Modric
- Antoine Griezmann
- Eden Hazard
- N’Golo Kante
Singapore
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Kylian Mbappe
- Lionel Messi
- Luka Modric
- Mohamed Salah
Vietnam
- Luka Modric
- Antoine Griezmann
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
- Mohamed Salah
Philippines
- Luka Modric
- Mohamed Salah
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
- Kylian Mbappe
Cambodia
- Luka Modric
- Raphael Varane
- Mohamed Salah
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Lionel Messi
Malaysia
- Antoine Griezmann
- Luka Modric
- Raphael Varane
- Kevin de Bruyne
- Kylian Mbappe