Ballon d’Or 2018: Who did the ASEAN countries vote for?

Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric ended a 10-year duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the Ballon d’Or award. The coveted trophy was added to Modric’s already bulging cabinet in a year which has seen him win The Best FIFA Men’s Player, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and the World Cup Golden Ball as well.

#BallonDor2018 winner: Luka Modrić!#UCL winner 🥇

UEFA Men's Player of the Year🏆#UCL Midfielder of the Season 17/18 ✅#UCL Squad of the Season 17/18 ✅

The Best FIFA Men's Player🏆

World Cup Golden Ball🏆

World Cup Dream Team ✅

FIFPro World XI ✅

🇭🇷Player of the Year ✅ pic.twitter.com/dPg0HSOtPk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 3, 2018

The Ballon d’Or winner is decided after a round of voting from a jury consisting of reputed journalists from all around the world. A country can be represented by only a single journalist.

The juror ranks his top five players in the world that calendar year. The player ranked No. 1 receives six points, the No. 2 ranked player receives four points and the remaining three players receive three, two and one point respectively.

The total points received by each individual player based on the votes of each and every member of the jury are then added and the player with the most points is declared the winner. The top 20 list for this year’s Ballon d’Or is as follows.

Ballon d'Or 2018: 1.Modric 753 pt

2.Cristiano 476

3.Griezmann 414

4.Mbappé 347

5.Messi 280

6.Salah 188

7.Varane 121

8.Hazard 119

9. De Bruyne 29

10.Kane 25

11.Kanté 24

12.Neymar 19

13.Suarez 17

14.Courtois 12

15.Pogba 9

16.Aguero 7

17.Bale, Benzema 6

19.Firmino, Rakitic, Ramos 4 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 3, 2018

Here’s how the ASEAN countries voted in Ballon d’Or 2018:

Indonesia

Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Thailand

Raphael Varane Luka Modric Antoine Griezmann Eden Hazard N’Golo Kante

Singapore

Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Luka Modric Mohamed Salah

Vietnam

Luka Modric Antoine Griezmann Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Mohamed Salah

Philippines

Luka Modric Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe

Cambodia

Luka Modric Raphael Varane Mohamed Salah Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Malaysia