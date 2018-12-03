Young Singapore defender Irfan Fandi has began training with Thai League 2 side Bangkok Glass Pathum United FC following his move from Singapore Premier League (SPL) outfit Young Lions.

Irfan, who represented his nation at the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 where they exited in the group stages, has linked up with his new teammates who are currently undergoing their preseason preparations ahead of the new domestic season.

The 21-year-old centre-back scored three goals in 22 appearances for the Young Lions last season in the SPL and is also a regular for his national team.

Bangkok Glass are hoping to bounce back to Thai League 1 this season after being on the receiving end of a shock relegation to Thailand’s second division last year. They will be coached by former Thailand left-back Dusit Chalermsan during the new campaign.

Thailand internationals Tanaboon Kesarat and Thitipan Puangchan along with new signing goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom are expected to report for duty in the coming weeks after their commitments with the War Elephants in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The training session was also watched over by club chairman Pavin Bhirombhakdi.

“It’ll be an honour playing for Bangkok Glass because I know they have been wanting to sign me for the past two years since I was at Home United,” Irfan had told FOX Sports Asia earlier.

“Even though we will be playing in T2, it has not changed my motivation. I’m going to give it my best and help the club to finish as high as possible,” he had said upon signing a contract with the Thai outfit.

(Photos credit: Bangkok Glass FC)