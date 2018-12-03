Chonburi FC have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Lukian Araujo who scored 18 goals in Thai League last season for Pattaya United.
The 27-year-old is expected to link up with the team during the preseason preparations in China during the next couple of weeks.
“I am happy and I want to prove myself with the Sharks. Chonburi is a great team. And I have the hunger to perform and challenge for titles with this team,” said Lukian after signing for the club that finished ninth last season.
“Last year, I played against Chonburi. I like the atmosphere here. So, I chose to take up Chonburi as my new challenge. I want to score the most goals for Chonburi and help them return to a good position. I want to help the team win trophies in the 2019 season,” he added.
I come here to thank Pattaya United and all the fans , players and staffs for the opportunity they gave me in Thailand and for all cheerleading and strength, without you none of this would have happened, I leave my thousand excuses for anything, because players we must follow the best for the future of our family, and not let the opportunity slip away to give the best for my family in the future ,unfortunately football is like that, but I am very happy to have been part of this great family that is called Pattaya United, thank you all and I leave my fans and great players friends in this club that will stay in my heart. Thanks and excuses !!! #striveforgreatness 🚀🔑🙏🏾🙌🏾 🏳️🐬
Lukian scored 18 goals for Pattaya United last season and also assisted 10 more. The Rio de Janeiro-born player has also plied his trade with different clubs in his home country as well as in South Korea.
Chonburi have also signed Myanmar star Sithu Aung and are also reportedly close to signing another Myanmar star in defender Zaw Min Tun.