Chonburi FC have announced the signing of Brazilian forward Lukian Araujo who scored 18 goals in Thai League last season for Pattaya United.

The 27-year-old is expected to link up with the team during the preseason preparations in China during the next couple of weeks.

“I am happy and I want to prove myself with the Sharks. Chonburi is a great team. And I have the hunger to perform and challenge for titles with this team,” said Lukian after signing for the club that finished ninth last season.

“Last year, I played against Chonburi. I like the atmosphere here. So, I chose to take up Chonburi as my new challenge. I want to score the most goals for Chonburi and help them return to a good position. I want to help the team win trophies in the 2019 season,” he added.

Lukian scored 18 goals for Pattaya United last season and also assisted 10 more. The Rio de Janeiro-born player has also plied his trade with different clubs in his home country as well as in South Korea.

Chonburi have also signed Myanmar star Sithu Aung and are also reportedly close to signing another Myanmar star in defender Zaw Min Tun.