Korean World Cup hero Cho Hyun-woo named best goalkeeper in K League 1

Korea Republic goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo – who starred at the 2018 FIFA World Cup – has capped off a fine year by being named in the K League 1 Best XI.

The 27-year-old’s consistent displays for Daegu were recognised at Monday’s K League awards as he was picked in goal for the team of the season.

Cho came to international attention when his brilliant display in South Korea’s equally-stunning 2-0 win over Germany at the World Cup knocked the defending champions out of the tournament.

Inspirational performance by South Korea and Cho Hyun Woo! I have great respect and was brought to tears today! Thanks for reminding me why I love this game! 🇰🇷 ⚽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/GjxwBWc4c2 — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) June 27, 2018

The 1.90-metre custodian was immediately linked with a move to Europe but ultimately chose to see out the campaign with Daegu, and will now turn his attention to the Taegeuk Warriors’ bid to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in January.

Daegu FC goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo making acceptance speech with his daughter after receiving the 2018 K League Best XI Award. #kleague pic.twitter.com/NvUq9jYDbS — Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) December 3, 2018

Full-backs Lee Yong and Hong Chul, two others who represented Korea Republic at the World Cup, were also selected in the Best XI, along with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ Ricardo Lopes and Ulsan Hyundai’s Richard Windbichler, who were both also impressive on the continental front in the AFC Champions League.

Outgoing Jeonbuk tactician Choi Kang-hee, who will take over Chinese Super League giants Tianjin Quanjian, was unsurprisingly named Manager of the Year after leading them to a second consecutive title, finishing 21 points ahead of their closest challengers Gyeongnam no less.

Meanwhile, Brazilian striker Marcao – who topped the scoring charts with 26 goals – took home the Player of the Year award after his prolific form helped Gyeongnam qualify for the Champions League in their first season since promotion from K League 2.