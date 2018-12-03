Former Home United head coach Lee Lim-saeng has been appointed as the new manager of K League outfit Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

The 47-year-old, who coached in the Singapore Premier League for five seasons, will take over from outgoing manager Seo Jung-won and has signed a two-year contract with the two-time AFC Champions League winners.

Suwon had reached the semifinals of the the Championship as well as the domestic cup this season. But, the management decided to not to renew the contract of Seo after the club’s sixth-place finish in the league.

Lee, who had won 25 caps for South Korea during his playing days, began his coaching career with Suwon from 2003 to 2005 before serving as a first-team coach from 2006 to 2009.

The South Korean international moved to Singapore to take charge of the Protectors from 2010 to 2014, and guided the Bishan-based outfit to Singapore Cup glory in both 2011 and 2013.

He later went on to coach in China at Shenzhen FC, Yanbian Fude FC and Tianjin Teda before making his return to Suwon.

Lee was also linked with a move to Singapore Premier League side Warriors FC that failed to materialise amidst the interest from K League.