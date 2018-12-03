Former Vietnam striker Le Cong Vinh to run for VFF executive role

Vietnam football legend Le Cong Vinh is set to run for a position in the Vietnam Football Federation’s (VFF) executive committee.

According to a report by VNS, Le Cong Vinh’s decision (who is currently 32 years old) makes him the youngest aspiring candidate for a role within the federation that, if successfully elected, will serve for the 2018-2022 term.

Le Cong Vinh has been one of Vietnam’s most popular and highly-regarded football players of his time. He started his senior career with Song Lam Nghe An where he made a name due to his goalscoring prowess. He further cemented his status with tenures in Ha Noi FC, and a brief loan move with J. League club Consadole Sapporo.

The forward concluded his professional career with Becamex Binh Duong.

He also had a fruitful tenure with the Vietnam national football team, captaining the side and scoring 51 goals in 83 appearances.

After his professional career, he is still active in the football community in his country heading a football academy and a football department in an educational institution.