Ranking the performances of 3 Thai players in J. League 1

Japan’s J.League 1 has just concluded its 2018 season. With three Thai stars featuring this past campaign in the Land of the Rising Sun, let us take a look at how they fared for their respective clubs this year.

Stats gathered from J.League official website

3. Theerathon Bunmathan (Defender, Vissel Kobe)

Theerathon Bunmathan spent a season with Vissel Kobe on loan from Muangthong United.

Acquired just in time for the beginning of the 2018 season, Theerathon made his debut for his then new club in the opening fixture as a 75th minute substitute, producing a lively performance highlighted with a shot.

Such showing made him a starter for the next match which would be the case for him for most of Vissel Kobe’s matches for the rest of the season.

Theerathon was able to feature for the club in 32 matches, 27 of which as a starter, providing three assists in total as Vissel Kobe concluded their season in mid-table at 10th place out of the 18-team league.

His three assists were against Shonan Bellmare (April 4, 2018), V-Varen Nagasaki (July 18, 2018) and Shimizu S-Pulse (November 24, 2018).

However, after the 2018 season has concluded, it was confirmed that Theerathon is heading back to Thailand to return to his parent club, Muangthong United.

Theerathon’s tenure with Vissel Kobe can be considered a decent one being a regular with the Starting XI proving that he earned the faith of manager Juan Manuel Lillo.

But a mid-table finish with a -7 goal difference may have meant that the defence needs an overhaul and with Theerathon as part of the backline, such may have been a reason why the club opted not to extend his loan.

2. Teerasil Dangda (Forward, Sanfrecce Hiroshima)

One of Thailand’s most lethal strikers, Teerasil Dangda joined Sanfrecce Hiroshima for the 2018 campaign on loan from Maungthong United.

During his time with Sanfrecce Hiroshima he was able to feature for the club in 37 matches scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

His contributions to the team helped the club finish second in the standings and earn a qualifying play-off slot for the 2019 AFC Asian Champions League.

Teerasil’s output as one of Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s forwards might be measly on paper, but his 37 appearances came mostly as a substitute. Despite this, his frequent call-up onto the pitch meant that manager Jofuku Hiroshi has faith in what the War Elephant has to offer.

As a matter of fact, his seven goals proved to be the second highest for the club, beating all other forwards in the goalscoring charts save for the in-form Brazilian main striker Patric who was able to tally a whopping 20 goals under his belt.

With these factored in (being the team’s second highest scorer from the bench and the club finishing second in the league), Teerasil’s J. League 1 season with Sanfrecce Hiroshima can be considered a success in both team and individual standpoints.

1. Chanathip Songkrasin (Midfielder, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo)

The diminutive attacking midfielder initially joined Consadole Sapporo on loan from Muangthong United last 2016. He debuted for the Japanese club in the middle of the previous season on July 26, 2017.

For the 2018 J.League 1 campaign, Chanathip amassed 30 match appearances, chipping in eight goals and two assists.

What’s impressive with his goal-tally is he ranks third in the entire club roster. The two players ahead of him are both forwards.

That means Chanathip’s scoring exploits are a feat in itself, with him proving to be an effective support or “shadow” striker just behind the target-man.

His contributions led Consadole Sapporo to finish the campaign in fourth place. Despite the finish that meant that the club misses out on participating in an AFC tournament next season, missing out by just one point, the campaign can still be considered a commendable one.

From an individual perspective, the Thai star continued to impress with the club and manager Mihailo Petrovic that he was eventually offered a permanent player contract to be effective from February 1, 2019.

With this development, Chanathip has proven himself as a worthy player at the highest level in Asian club football. Him being able to seal a contract in arguably the best league in Asia makes him the winner when it comes to the impact a Thai player has made in the J. League.

Photo credits: Consadole Sapporo Facebook Page, Vissel Kobe Facebook page, Sanfrecce Hiroshima Facebook page