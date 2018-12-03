Performances of 3 Thai players in J. League 1

Japan’s J.League 1 has just concluded its 2018 season. With three Thai stars plying their trade in the land of the rising sun, let us take a look at how they fared for their respective clubs this year.

Stats gathered from J.League official website

Theerathon Bunmathan (Defender, Vissel Kobe)

Theerathon Bunmathan spent a season with Vissel Kobe on loan from Muangthong United.

He was able to feature for the club in 32 matches, providing three assists as Vissel Kobe concluded their season in mid-table at 10th place out of the 18-team league.

However, after the 2018 season has concluded, it was confirmed that Theerathon is heading back to Thailand to return to his parent club, Muangthong United.

Before signing with Muangthong United, Theerathon Bunmathan had a lengthy spell with Buriram United spanning seven seasons.

Teerasil Dangda (Forward, Sanfrecce Hiroshima)

One of Thailand’s most lethal strikers, Teerasil Dangda joined Sanfrecce Hiroshima for the 2018 campaign on loan from Maungthong United.

During his time with Sanfrecce Hiroshima he was able to feature for the club in 37 matches scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

His contributions to the team helped the club finish second in the standings and earn a qualifying play-off slot for the 2019 AFC Asian Champions League.

Chanathip Songkrasin (Midfielder, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo)

The diminutive attacking midfielder initially joined Consadole Sapporo on loan from Muangthong United last 2016. He debuted for the Japanese club on July 26, 2017.

For the 2018 J.League 1 campaign, Chanathip amassed 30 match appearances, chipping in eight goals and two assists.

The Thai star continued to impress with the club that he was eventually offered a permanent player contract to be effective from February 1, 2019.

His contributions led Consadole Sapporo to finish the campaign in fourth place.