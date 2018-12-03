Persija fan proposes to Bali United supporter during the team’s Liga 1 match

Some fans find watching football matches to be a lifetime memory but a couple decided to bring it to the next level during a match between Bali United and Persija in the Indonesian Liga 1.

The match was exciting and eventually ended 2-1 in favour of Persija as Sandi and Marko Simic scored for the away team, while Stefano Lilipaly had a consolation goal for the hosts.

However, rivals fans found a perfect moment to put club football allegiances aside for love as a Persija fan proposed to his girlfriend, a Bali United supporter.

The moment was captured by many and spread like wildfire in social media. The video can be seen below.

As she appears to say “yes” to the proposal, it should be very interesting how the club football dynamic will play out in their future household.

Congratulations to the couple in the video!