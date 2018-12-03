Brazil legend Roberto Carlos applies for Bali United manager position – Reports

It appears a Real Madrid legend is looking to be a coach in Indonesia as Roberto Carlos has reportedly applied to take on the role with Bali United.

According to TribunNews , the club have received various applications from many coaches as they look for a replacement for Widodo Cahyono Putro.

The report went on to say that one of the bigger names in the list is former Brazil national team left-back Roberto Carlos.

Carlos, now 45, has previous coaching experience in Turkey and also in India with Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos.

However, there is still no answer on who Bali United will choose and caretaker Eko Purdjianto is still currently in charge.

If Roberto Carlos does get the nod, he will bring in a wealth of experience as he has won almost everything from four La Liga titles to a FIFA World Cup in 2002.