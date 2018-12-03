Former Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim in talks with Al Nassr

Reports say former AS Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has arrived in Riyadh a few hours ago for the possibility of managing Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

It is also believed that the Portuguese manager was there to witness the club’s home game against Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League which ended in a 2-1 loss.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the league standings.

The multi-titled manager had previous stints with Greek club Olympiakos, winning the domestic cup and league championship, and Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

His latest tenure was with French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco, where he was able to lead the club towards the 2016-17 championship.