Thai League 1 side Chonburi have agreed in principle to sign Myanmar star Zaw Min Tun to a one-year contract, Eleven Myanmar are reporting.

The defender has been a prominent member of the Myanmar squad since making his senior team debut in 2011, and was even part of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 squad that narrowly missed out on a place in the semifinals of the biennial tournament.

Zaw Min Tun has been on the radar of Chonburi ever since it became clear that he was surely going to leave his former side Yangon United.

Now, it is being reported that talks are in the most advanced of stages and a deal may well have agreed between player and club.

“I have not much time for my career life so I decided to play in the Thai league. I planned to play three or four years overseas. I will try to have regular line-up and try to be best,” Zaw Min Tun has mentioned regarding the move.

The report further claims that the center-back’s contract with Yangon runs out at the end of this year, and he will have a medical soon, as he prepares for a permanent move to Chonburi.

Chonburi FC have already signed another Myanmar star in the form Sithu Aung, and look on course for another Burmese signing.