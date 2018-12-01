Watch: Chanathip Songkrasin faces heartbreak despite scoring for Consadole Sapporo

There was heartbreak for Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin as the youngster’s team Consadole Sapporo lost their opportunity to be a part of the AFC Champions League. Chanathip himself set the ball rolling for his team by scoring in the third minute itself, but his side succumbed to a 2-2 draw in the end, which was not enough for the Hokkaido unit.

Chanathip’s goal was a smart one too, and proved to be vital at the time for Sapporo, who were looking to win against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the J-League. With Sapporo on 54 points, they needed a win to stay in contention for the AFC Champions League spot.



Despite taking the lead, and then building on it to make it 2-0, the home side fell prey to some defensive lapses and ended up drawing the game 2-2.

It was a brave display by Thailand’s own Chanathip, but his frustration was there for all to see after it became clear that his team Sapporo had not done enough to make it to the coveted AFC Champions League.