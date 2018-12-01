Cambodia coach Keisuke Honda continues blistering start at Victory

Keisuke Honda has continued his fantastic start to life at Melbourne Victory after netting his fourth goal in six games with the opener in Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Western Sydney Wanderers.

The former Japan international broke the deadlock at the Marvel Stadium in the 11th minute, when he meet Terry Antonis’ lovely floated pass at the back post with a cracking header into the far corner.

Raul Baena and Kosta Barbarouses added further goals in the first half to put the hosts completely in control of proceedings, before Antonis grabbed one of his own with seven minutes remaining to complete the rout.

Along with his four goals, which included two in his first two matches against Sydney FC and Perth Glory, Honda also has three assists to his name and has arguably been the standout player on the new A-League season thus far.

And, having fallen to defeats in those games against Sydney and Perth, Victory have bounced back to win four in a row now and climb into second on the table, a point behind Glory who play their game in hand on Sunday at Wellington Phoenix.

In addition, Honda and Victory will also be looking forward to the 2019 AFC Champions League campaign, where they will meet Chinese giants Guangzhou Evergrande, a yet-to-be-determined Korea Republic club, and a qualifying playoff winner.