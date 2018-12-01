Vietnam national team jersey for 2019 announced

Vietnam have revealed what appears to be their new jersey for the 2019 season, Grand Sport Vietnam have announced. The Vietnamese jersey is set to be released in January 2019 itself, and fans cannot wait for the new shirt.

The national team jersey for 2019 looks to be made along the lines of the country’s stock colours, which is bright red in appearance, and almost surely will be a hit with the team’s fans.

The reason the 2019 jersey is supposed to do so well in the market, is because the 2018 version of the national team shirt did extraordinary sales, FOX Sports Asia understands, and are already sold out.

The ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup has seen mass participation from fans of Vietnam and the support has been something to behold. The Vietnam national team jerseys have been specially prevalent in all of this.

Grand Sport Vietnam, who are the official sponsors and retailers of the Vietnam national team, will release more information on the jersey as and when available.