Esteghlal head coach predicts Farshid Bagheri’s opening goal on bandage!

Esteghlal convincingly won their fixture against Sanat Naft in the Iranian Pro League. But what’s interesting is their coach was able to predict Farshid Bagheri’s ninth minute opener when he inscribed the goal on the player’s bandage before the match!

Esteghlal are managed by former Thailand national team coach Winfried Schäfer who has also managed the likes of Cameroon and Jamaica at international level and VfB Stuttgart in Germany.

Esteghlal posted the matter via their Twitter account and it started to circulate locally on Twitter-verse.

بهترین پیش بینی ممکن

وینفرد #شفر سرمربی #استقلال گلزنی فرشید #باقری را قبل از بازی روی تِیپ پای این بازیکن پیش بینی کرد pic.twitter.com/zutj3PWe46 — استقلال تهران (@FcEsteghlal) November 30, 2018

Aside from Farshid’s opener, Esteghlal added two more goals courtesy of Humam Tariq (24′) and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (73′) to make the tie end in a convincing result for the Asian Blue Giants.

Esteghlal are sitting fifth in the Iranian domestic league collecting 21 points from 13 matches — eight points behind leader Padideh and there behind AFC Champions League 2018 finalists Persepolis FC, both of the teams having played a match less.

Now that the three points are in the bag, maybe it’s time for them to continue inscribing such predictions to further their goalscoring exploits and rack up more wins to climb up the standings.