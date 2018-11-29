Pure dedication: Persib Bandung diehard fan travels 70 hours to watch U19 squad’s away match

In a show of dedication and support for his club, a member of Persib Bandung’s hardcore fans, Bobotoh, travelled 2,460 kilometres just to witness his team battle it out against Persija Jakarta in the Under-19 Final.

A Twitter post started to circulate and create buzz at the same time as the particular fan literally went to great lengths travelling a total of around 70 hours on motorbike just to show support and see his club’s junior team compete in the final.

A Bobotoh made a 2,460 km trip from Sukabumi in West Java to Bali riding a motorbike to watch an U19 game. He spent over 70 hours on the road. Massive respect. https://t.co/Smc2eLWQNt — PERSIB English (@Persib_world) November 29, 2018

In the end, his sacrifices were rewarded as Persib actually won the match, edging Persija by only a goal with the match ending at 1-0.

Now that’s some pure dedication.

It is important to note that Persib fans currently are not allowed to witness their senior squad play in the League after violence broke during the match between two sides last September 23, 2018 with a Persija fan ending up as a casualty.

The grave incident resulted in several sanctions for Persib Bandung with their matches outside Java (Kalimantan) closed to spectators until the end of the 2018 season while home matches in Bandung are also be closed to spectators until the first half of the 2019 season.