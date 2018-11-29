The latest FIFA World Rankings was released by world football’s governing body on November 29 and Vietnam broke into the Top 100 of the world rankings to become the highest-ranked national from Southeast Asia.

But which ASEAN national team has held the highest rank in the FIFA World Rankings since the ranking system was introduced back in December 1992?

We find out that and more as we sort every ASEAN nation based on their highest-ever position in the FIFA rankings table.

#11 Cambodia – 154 (March 2011)

Though the FIFA World Rankings were introduced in 1993, it took Cambodia until 1996 to feature in the list. And they achieved their best ranking of 154 in March 2011. However, it was a downward spiral for the team after that as they reached their lowest ranking of 192 in less than a year’s time. The team, now coached by Japan legend Keisuke Honda, sit 172 in the latest release of the rankings.

#10 Timor-Leste – 146 (April 2015)

Timor-Leste climbed 33 spots to go for 185 to 152 in the world rankings in April 2015. And two months later, they achieved their highest ranking of 146 taking them above the likes of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. However, they were soon back to the 190s by mid-2016 and has continued to remain there since.

#9 Brunei – 145 (September 1993)

Brunei failed to qualify for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 losing 3-2 on aggregate to Timor-Leste in the qualifiers. And they sit at a lowly at 195 in the latest FIFA World Rankings. But many would be surprised to know that their best position in rankings came all the way back in September 1993 when they were ranked 145 out of 166 countries which were part of the system.

#8 Laos – 134 (September 1998)

Laos were the whipping boys in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, but they were once ranked 134 in the world — back in September 1998 to be precise when there were 194 teams in the rankings tally. There are now ranked 184 in the world and haven’t been in the Top 150 of the FIFA World Rankings since 2007.

#7 Philippines – 111 (May 2018)

The Azkals have reached the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and their best ever ranking came as recently as May 2018 — showing the strides the country has made recently in the sport. They were ranked above the likes of Bahrain and Thailand in the rankings that came out on May 17, but has slipped a few places to position themselves at 114 in the latest.

#6 Myanmar – 97 (April 1996)

Myanmar climbed 15 spots in February 1996 to break into the Top 100 in the world and then went on to improve their ranking to 97 two months later in April. Though they slipped out of the Top 100 a couple of months later, they once again made a brief cameo in double figures in 1998. They are currently ranked 139 gaining five spot from the previous ranking.

#5 Vietnam – 84 (September 1998)

Vietnam reached their best ranking of 84 on September 1998 and were a permanent fixture in the Top 100 for the following six years. However their rankings suffered from 2005 to 2010 before they once again made the Top 100 2011 and 2012. The November 2018 ranking is the first time they have achieved the feat in over six years.

#4 Indonesia – 76 (September 1998)

The September 1998 rankings saw the Tim Garuda ranked 76 which continues to be the highest they have achieved so far. They were in and out of the Top 100 for almost a decade starting 1997. Their lowest however was 191 which they had the ignominy of finding themselves in August 2016. They are currently ranked 160.

#3 Malaysia – 75 (August 1993)

Their highest ranking of 75 came close to FIFA’s introduction of the World Rankings. They remained in the Top 100 for five years till 1998. However, they have only broken into the Top 100 once in the last 20 years — in 2003. They are now ranked 167 in the world.

#2 Singapore – 73 (August 1993)

Singapore’s best ranking also came in August 1993, just like Malaysia’s. But they were ranked two spots better than the Malaysian Tigers. Interestingly, both Singapore and Malaysia were way ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia who were ranked 117 in the August 1993 rankings.

#1 Thailand – 43 (September 1998)

The War Elephants are the only Southeast Asian nation to break in to the Top 50 of the FIFA World Rankings. And it is likely to remain that way for quite some time. They reached their best-ever ranking in September 1998 when they sat in the 43rd position. They had some elite company at the top with the likes of Portugal ranked only two spots above. Thailand were also the fifth best-placed Asian nation in that release of the ranking only behind South Korea (20), Japan (21), Saudi Arabia (32) and Iran (38).