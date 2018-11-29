FIFA World Rankings: Vietnam enter top 100, Thailand gain three spots

The latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings has been updated, and it makes for some interesting viewing. The list, which is regularly updated to ensure that the recent performances of International football-playing nations are considered, has yet again thrown up some surprises. What is noteworthy however, is where the top Southeast Asian countries rank on this list.
From what we can see, it is the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinalists Vietnam (100) who are currently the highest-ranked team from the region as per the FIFA Rankings. The Golden Dragons have had a terrific run leading up to the AFF Suzuki Cup, and have performed admirably so far in the tournament as well.
Philippines, who will face Vietnam in the semifinal, are place at 114 while another semifinalist Thailand are ranked 118. Myanmar are 139, Indonesia are 160, Singapore are 165 and Malaysia are 167 in the rankings table.
Keisuke Honda’s Cambodia is further behind at 172 with Laos occupying the 184 position. It is hard to ignore the strides made by Southeast Asian football in recent times, but owing to the recent glory that has been enjoyed, the teams would have liked to be slightly further up the field.
The top 10 teams in the ASEAN region is as follows:
100. Vietnam
114. Philippines
118. Thailand
139. Myanmar
160. Indonesia
165. Singapore
167 Malaysia
172. Cambodia
184. Laos
196. Brunei
197. Timor-Leste
The top 15 in the Asian rankings looks like this:
29. Iran
41. Australia
50. Japan
53. Korea Republic
69. Saudi Arabia
74. Syria
76. China PR
79. UAE
81. Lebanon
83. Oman
88. Iraq
91. Kyrgyz Republic
93. Qatar
95. Uzbekistan
97. India
At the very top of the rankings, the usual suspects rule the roost. Belgium are ranked first, followed by World Cup winners France and Brazil round off the podium spots on the rankings as we speak.