FIFA World Rankings: Vietnam enter top 100, Thailand gain three spots

The latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings has been updated, and it makes for some interesting viewing. The list, which is regularly updated to ensure that the recent performances of International football-playing nations are considered, has yet again thrown up some surprises. What is noteworthy however, is where the top Southeast Asian countries rank on this list.

From what we can see, it is the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinalists Vietnam (100) who are currently the highest-ranked team from the region as per the FIFA Rankings. The Golden Dragons have had a terrific run leading up to the AFF Suzuki Cup, and have performed admirably so far in the tournament as well.

Philippines, who will face Vietnam in the semifinal, are place at 114 while another semifinalist Thailand are ranked 118. Myanmar are 139, Indonesia are 160, Singapore are 165 and Malaysia are 167 in the rankings table.

Keisuke Honda’s Cambodia is further behind at 172 with Laos occupying the 184 position. It is hard to ignore the strides made by Southeast Asian football in recent times, but owing to the recent glory that has been enjoyed, the teams would have liked to be slightly further up the field.

The top 10 teams in the ASEAN region is as follows:

100. Vietnam

114. Philippines

118. Thailand

139. Myanmar

160. Indonesia

165. Singapore

167 Malaysia

172. Cambodia

184. Laos

196. Brunei

197. Timor-Leste

The top 15 in the Asian rankings looks like this:

29. Iran

41. Australia

50. Japan

53. Korea Republic

69. Saudi Arabia

74. Syria

76. China PR

79. UAE

81. Lebanon

83. Oman

88. Iraq

91. Kyrgyz Republic

93. Qatar

95. Uzbekistan

97. India

At the very top of the rankings, the usual suspects rule the roost. Belgium are ranked first, followed by World Cup winners France and Brazil round off the podium spots on the rankings as we speak.