Manchester United to visit Perth in 2019 pre-season

Football in Australia, which has been growing steadily over the years, is set to receive another shot in the arm with the arrival of Manchester United in Perth for a preseason training camp.

In preparation for the 2019/20 season, United are set to head off Down Under for the first time in over 40 years to play two matches at the Optus Stadium in July.

The Red Devils will square off against local side Perth Glory on July 13th and follow that up with a blockbuster clash with Leeds four days later. Aside from the friendlies the team will host training clinics, which will include an open training session, as well as organize a number of activites for the fans.

Days have also been set aside for corporate golf and a visit to the Swan Valley, along with dinners hosted by club legends.

Vice chairman Ed Woodward expressed his delight at the development, saying, “After what will be a 44-year absence since we last played in Perth we are delighted to be returning to Western Australia to play not just one, but two games against Perth Glory and Leeds United.

“As well as preparing for the season ahead, the club will also have the opportunity to engage with our loyal fans in Australia, who last got the chance to see us play in Sydney in 2013.”