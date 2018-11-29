Malaysia will welcome Thailand to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 semifinal clash on Saturday. Both teams have a number of key players who will be expected to step up and, here, FOX Sports Asia looks at three player battles that will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the game.

Adisak Kraisorn vs Aidil Zafuan

How do you stop a man who has scored eight goals in four games and shows no signs of slowing down? It’s not going to be easy. There’s no denying that, and Aidil Zafuan will need to be at his best to just have a chance.

Adisak is leading the MVP race by a good margin, following up his six-goal effort against Timor-Leste with a goal apiece against Indonesia and Singapore.

The unenviable task of keeping him well away from goal will fall on the shoulders of Aidil Zafuan. Aidil has not had a spectacular campaign by any stretch of the imagination, but he has been the more solid of the two centre-backs for Malaysia, racking up 17 clearances and 11 interceptions in the competition thus far.

He has played every single minute of his side’s campaign and will need to make sure he doesn’t allow Adisak any space to run in behind; a task easier said than done.

Adisak, who is no mug in the air, has a four centimetre height advantage over the Malaysian defender and could use to that to good effect, especially from set-piece situations.

Akram Mahinan vs Sanrawat Dechmitr

The battle of the midfield maestros. While Sanrawat Dechmitr has been his side’s creative force, playing just behind the striker and providing incisive through balls into space for his frontmen to feed on, Akram Mahinan has acted as a steadying influence of sorts for Malaysia, recycling possession and keeping attacks going.

Sanrawat is the competition’s leading assist-provider with 4 thus far, but against a side like Malaysia who like to keep hold of the ball, pass it around and build from the back, he might not be afforded too many opportunities to showcase his prowess. When he does receive the ball, he needs to make it count.

Akram, meanwhile, will need to ensure that Thailand’s playmaker is not allowed to roam free in between the lines and given too much time and space on the ball. With six clearances to go with nine interceptions already in the competition, Akram has been solid in the centre of the park and will need to continue to remain so if Malaysia are to progress to the final.

Norshahrul Idlan vs Pansa Hemviboon

Pansa has been Thailand’s best defender in the competition, and that’s taking into account the fact that he didn’t even play the War Elephants’ opening game. Replacing Manuel Bihr, who was ruled out of the tournament, for Thailand’s game against Indonesia, he has been an indispensable part of the side ever since, putting in consistently solid displays at the back.

With 17 clearances, 10 interceptions and three blocks, Pansa has been steady if not spectacular in the centre of the defence. He also has two goals to his name, but his contributions will be needed on the defensive front against Norshahrul Idlan who is high on confidence after his goal-scoring exploits in the group stage.

Norshahrul is also in the running for MVP and will definitely hold the key if Malaysia are to have any chance of overhauling Thailand. He has already netted four times in four games, all at crucial junctures of matches.

The 32-year-old has made a killing with his late runs into the box, making sure he’s in the right place at the right time. Three of his four goals have come as a result of his predatory instincts in the box and the onus will be on Pansa to ensure he keeps the striker in his eyeline at all times.

While Pansa will dominate the aerial duels between the two considering the 20 centimetres he has on his opponent, Norshahrul will attempt to drag the towering defender away from goal in order to exploit the spaces in behind him.

Norshahrul’s importance to the side is clearly evidenced from the fact that Malaysia’s only defeat came in the match he failed to find the back of the net.