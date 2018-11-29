Former Singapore Premier League star joins Chennai City FC

I-League side Chennai City FC have completed the signing of former Singapore Premier League star Jozef Kaplan.

Kaplan turned out for a number of clubs in the Singapore Premier League, including the likes of Tampines Rovers, Geylang International and Hougang United, establishing himself as one of the top strikers in the competition.

It was during his first stint at Geylang that he truly made a name for himself, scoring 32 goals in 57 league appearances for the side and even ending as the club’s top scorer in the 2012 season.

An unsuccessful stint at Malaysian side Negeri Sembilan followed, in 2014, and Kaplan soon returned to Singapore, signing for Tampines Rovers. A return to Geylang was followed by a spell at Hougang United after which he returned to his hometown to represent Liptovský Mikuláš.

A pacy striker who likes to play off the shoulder of the last defender, Kaplan will add a new dynamic to a Chennai side who have taken the I-League by storm, sitting pretty at the top of the table after 6 games.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

The Singapore connection is strong with Chennai City who are coached by Akbar Nawas. Nawas has previously managed the likes of Tampines Rovers and Global Cebu.