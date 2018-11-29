South Korean champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have announced the appointment of new manager Jose Morais.

Jeonbuk have won the last two editions of their domestic league, but parted ways with Choi Kang-Hee, who will take charge of Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

Morais meanwhile arrives from Ukraine where he was at the helm of Karpaty Lviv since the summer. The vice president of the club Oleg Smalyuk confirmed the Portuguese’s departure saying, “I did everything I could to keep him, but he received an offer that he could not refuse and he made his choice.”

Jeonbuk Motors will be the 19th club of Morais’ managerial career, having taken the reins of AEK Athens and also served as an assistant at top European clubs, including Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Benfica.

Having worked under the great Jose Mourinho for years, Morais brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level as well as great tactical nous.

His stint with Karpaty did not prove too successful however, with the club languishing in the tenth spot in the league after a disastrous start to the new campaign. He will look to turn his fortunes around at Jeonbuk though who have won two consecutive editions of the competition.