AFC Annual Awards 2018: Abdelkarim Hassan, Wang Shuang headline list of winners

The AFC Annual Awards 2018 has come to a conclusion with Al-Sadd and Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan bagging the Player of the Year award for men, while China and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Wang Shuang getting the Player of the Year for women.

From a coaching standpoint, Japan proved to be the big winners as both Coaches of the Year for men and women have been won by Japanese mentors with Kashima Antlers’ Go Oiwa getting the award for men while Asako Takakura for women.

Here is the list of the awards and their respective recipients:

Diamond of Asia Award

– Zhang Jilong, China

Member Associations of the Year (Aspiring, Developing and Inspiring)

– 🇲🇳 Mongolia (Aspiring)

– 🇰🇵 DPR Korea (Developing)

– 🇯🇵 Japan (Inspiring)

President Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football (Aspiring, Developing and Inspiring)

– 🇵🇸 Palestinian Football Association (Aspiring)

– 🇸🇬 Football Association of Singapore (Developing)

– 🇨🇳 Chinese Football Association (Inspiring)

AFC Coach of the Year (Women)

– Asako Takakura, Japan

AFC Coach of the Year (Men)

– Go Oiwa, Kashima Antlers (Japan)

AFC Futsal Player of the Year

– Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh, Iran

AFC Player of the Year (Women)

– Wang Shuang, China

AFC Player of the Year (Men)

– Abdelkarim Hassan, Al-Sadd (Qatar)