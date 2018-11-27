Malaysia’s midfield star Akram Mahinan, who has been a vital cog in Hairmau Malaya’s impressive run into the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, has announced his departure from his club side Kedah FA. His next destination is yet unknown.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder joined Kedah back in December 2016 following an unsuccessful stint with Johor Darul Ta’zim. His star value has been on the rise at Kedah ever since which has paved the way to a starting role in the Malaysian national team as well.

However, it looks like Akram is on the move again after announcing on his Instagram that he is to leave the Malaysia Super League side. “It’s hard to make a decision, but this is football,” he wrote on Instagram explaining his decision and also thanking his teammates, coaching staff and fans of the club.

“Im leaving to find a fresh challenge. It was only two years, but I will never forget my time with Kedah. Never!” Akram wrote in the post.

However, the midfielder is yet to reveal where he will be playing his club football come next season.

Akram has been in scintillating form for Malaysia at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and has completed the most passes by any player in the tournament at the conclusion of the group stages.

He has completed an incredible 254 passes throughout the campaign – over 30 more than the player with second most passes.

Along with being the player with the most completed passes, Akram also has the most attempted passes with 309. He has a mind-blowing rate of almost 82 passes every 90 minutes.

