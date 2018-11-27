Thai League side Chonburi FC sign Myanmar star Sithu Aung

Myanmar may be out of the AFF Suzuki Cup but star Sithu Aung still seems to be busy as news reports have surfaced he was signed by Thai League side Chonburi FC.

In a statement released by the football club , they will officially unveil the midfielder on November 29 when he arrives to the club.

He will have a one-year contract under the ASEAN player quota.

In the AFF Suzuki Cup, the 22-year-old played in three matches where he scored a goal for Myanmar. He was also efficient in his passing with a 76 per cent success rate as he completed 50 out of 66 passes he attempted.

He started off his career with Yangon United before moving to Yadanarbon.

Photo courtesy of AFF Suzuki Cup.