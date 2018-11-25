Breaking: ISL’s ‘youngest goalscorer’ Gourav Mukhi suspended for age fraud

Indian football player Gourav Mukhi has been suspended by the All India Football Federation, for failing to provide correct evidence in his age fraud case. Mukhi has been given a six-month sentence and has also seen his registration revoked.

The Jamshedpur FC forward was in the news recently after he was summoned by the AIFF for age fraud.

A statement from the Indian Super League has since been sent, which reads as follows:

“All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has imposed a six-month suspension on Jamshedpur FC player Gourav Mukhi with immediate effect.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee found the player Gourav Mukhi guilty on the basis of the evidence presented by him, his admissions and the statements of Manager of U-16 AIFF academy in 2015.

In addition, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee also observed that the existing registration of Gaurav Mukhi, both in the Central Registration System (CRS) as well as the Competition Management System (CMS) shall stand cancelled and revoked with immediate effect, with liberty upon the player/ his appropriate club, to submit original valid appropriate documents for fresh registration under CRS and CMS.” reads the statement from the Indian Super League.