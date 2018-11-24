Vietnam defeated Cambodia 3-0 at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi to reach the semifinals of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 on Saturday. And if you thought they day couldn’t get any better, you are mistaken.

It was a double delight for the Vietnamese on Saturday as their beach soccer team were also successful in their variant of the sport — that too by winning their maiden AFF Beach Soccer Championship held at Indonesia.

On the final held at Tanjung Benoa in Bali, they defeated Thailand 6-4 to grab the tile from Malaysia who emerged as the winners in the inaugural championship held in Pahang back in 2014.

*AFF BEACH SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP 2018, BALI, INDONESIA* Champion: Vietnam Runner up : Thailand 🇹🇭 Third Placing : Malaysia 🇲🇾 Fourth Placing : Indonesia 🇮🇩 Fair Play Award: Indonesia 🇮🇩 — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) November 24, 2018



A total of five teams took part in the competition. Matches were played in a round-robin format which each teams playing each other once. Thailand and Vietnam who finished top of the group qualified to play in the final while Indonesia and Malaysia who finished third and fourth faced each other in a third-place playoff.

Timor-Leste the fifth team in the competition had to be contend as whipping boys winning zero games — just like their national team which took part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The Malaysian fans will only be hoping that the triumph in the beach soccer is a sign of better things to come as the Harimau Malaya await to know their semifinal opponents in the AFF Suzuki Cup.