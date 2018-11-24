JDT react to accusation of trying to approach Malaysia AFF Cup star Akhyar Rashid

Johor Darul Tazim (JDT) have been accused of trying to sign upcoming star Akhyar Rashid while the player is still on contract at Kedah FC. The allegations have not gone down well at the latter, and the club have now officially responded to the rumors by revealing their stance on the matter.

Akhyar has impressed one and all in the past year or so, with consistent performances for Kedah, and has also broken into the Malaysian national team during this time, becoming a regular for his country. His performances have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the land, with JDT being one such team.

But the player is still on contract with Kedah nonetheless, and any approach for him would be purely academic, so when reports emerged of JDT’s interest in the forward, it was rather surprising.

The Southern Tigers have now clarified their stance on the matter however, and claim that they would never make a bid for a player who is still on contract at another team.

“We are disappointed to be accused of approaching Akhyar Rashid without speaking to Kedah. JDT may be interested in signing Akhyar if he was available but we are aware that he is still under contract and have not offered terms to Akhyar because of this.”

“We do not appreciate the accusations just because a player wants to terminate his contract. Should Akhyar be a free agent, he is free to negotiate with any club that wants him, including JDT.”

The quote comes from JDT’s technical director Alistair Edwards and was shared on Twitter by the club officially.