Watch: Bangladesh Federation Cup final turns into a wrestling match, four players see red card

An eventful final of Bangladesh Federation Cup 2018 which was played between Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings turned into a wrestling match and as many as four players were shown the red card in the aftermath. Abahani won the match 3-1 eventually.

Bashundhara’s Costa Rican World Cup star Daniel Colindres opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the all-important final, however, that was the only goal the side could score in the final. Abahani’s Sunday Chizoba equalised for the eventual winner six minutes into the second half and then gave his club the lead in the 79th minute.

Krevens Belfort hammered the final nail in Bashundhara Kings’ coffin with a header in the 82nd minute of the final. Events, however, took a turn for the worse in the added time.

Sunday, who got a brace on the night, had to be taken off the pitch on an ambulance after a dangerous tackle cleared him off. The situation worsened from there on and soon players from both sides were involved in a fistfight.

Bashundhara defender Sushanta Tripura and Abahani striker Nabib Newaj Jibon clashed first and a brawl ensued. Ultimately, referee Mizanur Rahman branded four red cards, that to Tripura, Jibon, Abahani’s Mamun Mia and Bashundhara’s Towhidul Alam Sabuj.