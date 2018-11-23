Indian Champions reduced to 10 men for fielding extra foreigner in domestic game

In a bizarre turn of events, India’s reigning Champions Minerva Punjab were found to be fielding six foreigners on the pitch at the same time, instead of the allowed five. Their game against Shillong Lajong ended 2-2, but it wasn’t without controversy.

The action from the opening whistle was intense between the two I-League sides, and the first half ended with the two teams locked in battle.

The second half however, had a completely different drift to it.

The second period saw utter confusion, as Minerva appeared to be starting the game again with three substitutions. India’s Akash Sangwan was the first change, followed by Nigerian Bala Dahir and Ivorian Alexandre Kouasi.

The trio came on for Deepak Devrani, Jagdeep and Akashdeep Singh. But it soon became clear that there had been a mistake. Bala Dahir was then forced to head back to the bench and sit down after it was deciphered that Minerva had erroneously played an extra foreigner in their team. The team, as a result, had to end up playing with ten men.

The Hero I-League has strict guidelines regarding such an error, though it looks unlikely that the same will be imposed on Minerva following their obvious mistake. Article 17 of the I-League Rules and Regulations claims the following:

Any club found guilty of fielding an ineligible player shall forfeit the match. Victory and the resultant three (3) points will be awarded to the opposing team as well as the score of 3-0, or greater, depending on the score of the match. The guilty team, its officials and players will have their medals and title stripped and if qualification has been made for the AFC Cup/Champions League playoffs, the qualification will be annulled. The guilty club, its officials and team officials shall also be subject to further fines and sanctions as determined by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.

In the circumstances, it is admirable that the Champions fought their way back and held the opposition to a 2-2 draw, on what was an otherwise embarrassing evening for different reasons.

Photo credits: Sportskeeda.com