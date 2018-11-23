Former Europa League star joins V-League champions Hanoi FC on free transfer

Pape Omar has signed for V-League Champions Hanoi FC, reports have confirmed. The Senegalese star will join the club on a free transfer after successfully completing his stint with former side FLC Thanh Hoa.

Omar plays as a forward and is responsible for scoring the bulk of FLC Thanh Hoa’s goals in the recent past and has a formidable record for the team. His record of 52 goals in 88 games is an impressive one, and has attracted interest from Hanoi FC, and that too on a free deal.

A day after his deal expired, Omar decided to move to the reigning champions, and will be keen to continue his wonderful goal scoring prowess.

Omar also has Europa League appearances for former side FC Vaduz but is infamously known as one of the players involved in a match-fixing scandal back in 2009. The 31-year-old was even suspended for one game as a result.

His strength will come in handy for Hanoi FC, who are aiming to consolidate their position at the top, and could do with more goals up front.