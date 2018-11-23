B. Sathianathan officially unveiled as Selangor manager

The Football Association (FA) of Selangor has decided to appoint B. Sathianathan as their new manager for the upcoming season, sources have revealed.

The former Felda United manager is said to bring with him a vast amount of experience, while also bringing the credibility needed to promote the club in the right direction.

Sathianathan has previously served as the manager of the Malaysian national football team as well, but his most notable recent achievement has to be the Malaysian Premier League crown he won earlier this year with Felda United.

The 60-year-old will bring in a new brand of football at the team, and a source close to the club has revealed the exciting times that are expected with the appointment of Sathianathan.

“With his vast experience in Malaysian football, it was agreed that someone of Sathianathan’s caliber will be able to get down to getting work done almost immediately and it would not take long for him to adapt and adjust. And there was confidence in Sathianathan being the right man for the job of returning Selangor to its glory days,” the source has revealed to New Strait Times.

Only time will tell however, whether he does manage to take the team back to the pinnacle of Malaysian football,