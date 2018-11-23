Yangon United star extends contract till 2019

Yangon United’s Kosuke Yamazaki Uchida has signed a contract extension with the Myanmar National League club. Uchida was previously contracted with the club till the end of this year, however, the extension will now keep him with United for another year.

The Japanese player joined Yangon United in December 2017 from Indonesia Liga 1 club Persela Lamongan. Since then, the defensive midfielder, who can also be deployed as a left-back and an attacking mid, has played in 28 matches for them, 20 in the league and eight in the AFC Cup.

In those 28 appearances, the 31-year-old has five goals and two assists for the side. Uchida was instrumental in the side’s run to the Zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup last year where they lost to Philippines club Ceres Negros 6-5 over two legs.

Uchida also helped Yangon United win the Myanmar National League championship last year as the club lost only three of the 22 matches throughout the 2018 season. They also won the General Aung San Shield in 2018, capping off a brilliant year for the club.

The 10th season of the Myanmar National League, the first season of which was played in 2010, kicks off in January next year.