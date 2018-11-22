Indonesia U-19 National team star Firza Andika trains with Belgian second division team, fighting for contract

Indonesia’s under-19 team star Firza Andika has been training with Belgium second division club AFC Tubize and is fighting for a contract there. The left-back was an integral part of the Garuda’s under-19 side in the recently concluded AFC U19 Championship.

Andika is currently under contract with Indonesia Liga 1 side PSMS Medan but is looking to follow his teammate Egy Maulana’s footsteps. Egy was offered trials by a number of European clubs which included the likes of Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Ajax. He ultimately signed for Polish club Lechia Gdańsk earlier this year in March.

As reported by Bolapedia, PSMS Medan coach Peter Butler wasn’t happy with the fact that the youngster chose European trials over playing for his club side, who are at the bottom of Indonesia Liga 1.

“Why doesn’t he (Firza) wait until this competition is finished. It’s wrong, and I don’t agree with the decision. Why did he leave when this team needed him. It’s very wrong, we don’t know whether he was there for himself or for the needs of the team,” Butler said.

Reportedly, the fullback travelled to Belgium for the trials a week ago and will stay there for another couple of weeks. A decision on whether he should be awarded a contract by AFC Tubize is yet to be taken.

(Image Courtesy: Kompas Bola)