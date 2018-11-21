Vietnam’s V.League 1 has been named the Best Developing League of the Year by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the SPIA Conference and Awards 2018 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

India’s official top-tier domestic league I-League finished second behind the Vietnamese league in the award followed by Indonesia’s Liga 1 that took the third spot in the AFC recognition.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates’ UAE Pro-League (Arabian Gulf League) was named the Best Inspiring Football League of the Year. Qatar’s Qatar Stars League and China’s Chinese Super League finished second and third respectively in the category.

According to the AFC, “the new award categories were introduced for the first time in 2018 to reward Asia’s best and most promising leagues which were graded in management and administration, financial performance, competition, marketing and promotion and media and communications.”

Congratulations to @ILeagueOfficial for winning the Silver in the “Best Developing League of the Year” category in the @spiaasia Awards. #HeroILeague pic.twitter.com/FG4Po1NVGa — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) November 20, 2018

“I am humbled to receive this accolade. Football is a very popular sport in our country and we are continuously thinking of new ways to improve the league. This award is testament that we are moving in the right direction and it will serve as motivation to continue our efforts to develop the game in Vietnam,” said Tran Anh Tu, the president and general director of Vietnam Professional Football that runs the Vietnamese league.

“It is a proud day for football in the UAE to receive this prestigious award. In 10 years since turning fully professional and establishing the Pro League Committee, the UAE Pro League has grown from strength-to-strength and this honour is a recognition of how far football in the country has developed,” said Waleed Ebrahim Al Hosani, CEO of the Pro League Committee.

“We are excited for the future as the UAE stadiums prepare to host the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in January. This award will add to the momentum, and we strive to improve on every level,” he added.

The 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup which was held in Jordan also finished as one of the top three events in the category of Best Women’s Sports Event of the Year at the SPIA awards event.