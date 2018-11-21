Thai League champions Buriram United unveil 2019 home kit

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United are surely one of Thailand’s elite teams and they recently unveiled their home kit as they attempt to defend their championship in 2019.

Launched through their official Facebook page , their home kit appears to have vertical stripes which is different from their offerings in the previous year.

Skipper and team veteran Suchao Nutnum can be seen wearing the kit as they display important details of the jersey which includes sponsors and star badges that display the team’s rich history of winning championships.

According to the Facebook post, the scheduled release will be next month at special rates and prices in different locations.