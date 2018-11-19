AFC Annual Awards 2018: Kashima Antlers’ Suzuki, Misao headline nominees

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the nominees for this year’s AFC Annual Awards 2018 which will be held in Oman.

For the men’s category, Yuma Suzuki and Kento Misao are proving to be the early frontrunners in a possibly two-horse race with the two Japanese proving to be instrumental in Kashima Antlers first AFC Champions League triumph.

Meanwhile Al-Sadd and Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan gets the third nomination after helping his club reach the AFC Champions League semifinals.

For the women’s category, the award will be contested between Samantha Kerr of Australia and Perth Glory, Wang Shuang of China and Dalian Quanjian, and Saki Kumagai of Japan and Olympic Lyonnais.

The awarding ceremony will be held on November 28, 2018, at 7:00pm local time in Oman.

Here are the complete list of the 2018 nominees (According to the AFC official site):

Men

Kento Misao (Kashima Antlers and Japan)

Yuma Suzuki (Kashima Antlers and Japan)

Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd and Qatar)

Women

Samantha Kerr (Australia)

Wang Shuang (China)

Saki Kumagai (Japan)

AFC Futsal Player of the Year

Rafael Henmi (Japan)

Ali Asghar Hasanzadeh (Iran)

Mahdi Javid (Iran)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women)

Fuka Nagano (JPN)

Moeka Minami (JPN)

Saori Takarada (JPN)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men)

Jun Nishikawa (JPN)

Jeon Se-jin (KOR)

Turki Al Ammar (KSA)

Head Coach of the Year (Women)

Asako Takakura (Japan)

Miyo Okamoto (Japan)

Nuengrutai Srathongvian (Thailand)

AFC Coach of the Year (Men)

Basim Hamdan (Iraq)

Go Oiwa (Japan)

Ravshan Khaydarov (Uzbekistan)