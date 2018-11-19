Tianjin Quanjian have voiced their disapproval over one of their former stars making a move to Cologne in Germany, FourFourTwo are reporting. The report claims that the Chinese club are in a contract dispute with Anthony Modeste, and have even threatened legal action against the player and club over what has transpired.

Modeste played for Cologne during one of his most successful periods as a footballer, and scored 40 goals in 68 games for the German team. He moved to China then however, and was on the rolls of Tianjin Quanjian till very recently.

So recent in fact, that the Chinese Super League team claim that he is still registered with them. Modeste’s appeal for an early termination of his contract with Tianjin is yet to be resolved by FIFA, but the striker has decided to move to Cologne nonetheless.

The news has not gone down well with the Chinese side, and their official statement says a lot about how they feel.

“Modeste joined Tianjin Quanjian in 2017 and signed a contract valid until the end of 2020. Since August 2018, Modeste has left the team while remaining a registered player and he appealed to FIFA for an early termination of the contract,” is what the statement read.

“Tianjin Quanjian has actively responded to the lawsuit, relying on the facts to reasonably refute the unreasonable demands of the player.

“Before FIFA made a decision, the club regretted the misjudgement of Cologne in signing Modeste and reminded Cologne that it might be responsible for breach of contract with the player.” The club added by saying that they will not hesitate to take the matter up in a Court of Arbitration for Sport if the issue is not resolved.

“Tianjin Quanjian firmly believes that FIFA will make a fair decision on this case, and the club will take all measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests. Also, the club has made further preparations, to file a legal proceeding against Modeste and Cologne at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”