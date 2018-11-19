Breaking: Yangon United sign Miller on a one-year deal

Five-time Myanmar National League winners Yangon United have completed the signing of Miller on a one-year contract. The former Botafogo man will now link up with his new teammates ahead of the new season.

The reigning Myanmar National League Champions Yangon United have further strengthened their squad, by signing Miller until the end of 2019. Upon signing for his new club, the 27-year-old had this to say:

“I am very happy to be here and to play for Yangon United. I promise the fans to give 100 percents to fight for the club and I will do the best making the club bigger. I will give the best in training as well as in the games to make all the fans happy. So, please all the fans come and support the club and together with the team, we can make the difference.

“I know the club was the champions of three titles last year and I expect we can do better this year. I do my best to help the team and play together with other players making a bigger one and stand at the better level,” he told the club website.

The 27-year-old started his career at Brazilian club Botafogo in 2006, before moving on to find better opportunities in 2012. A journeyman career followed and he now finds himself with the five-time Myanmar National League Champions- Yangon United FC.

Miller’s new team, Yangon United will face Ceres Negros in the 2019 AFC Champions League preliminary round 1 on February 5, 2019.

(Image Credits: Yangon United FC)