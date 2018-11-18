International Friendly: Jordan 2-1 India, Player Ratings

Ibrahim Al-Zawahreh (7): Was calm in possession and put in some good tackles to break up plays for India in promising positions. Was caught out for India’s second goal along with his partner Al-Basha.

Mohammad Al-Basha (7): Had a golden opportunity to early on from Sughair’s cross but failed to connect in the box. Caught out for India’s goal but solid in his defending otherwise.

Yazan Al-Arab (6.5): Allowed Germanpreet Singh to put a ball through his legs for India’s first goal, in what was a blot on an otherwise accomplished performance.

Yasen Al-Bakhet (7.5): Had the beating of Pritam Kotal all night as he completely schooled the Indian right-back. Tried scoring on the rebound from the penalty but failed. Bright performance.

Ahmad Al-Sughair (7): Put in some testing deliveries and was generally solid throughout the match.

Ihsan Haddad (8): Scored Jordan’s second of the night, finishing off a neat team move and could’ve had an assist but for Faisal’s miss from close range. A constant threat to the Indian defence throughout.

Ahmad Al Ersan (7.5): Won a penalty early on for the Jordanians and linked up well with his fellow attackers with some neat lay-offs. An accomplished performance.

Ahmed Samir (7.5): Earned himself an assist with a nice lay-off for Jordan’s second in what was an industrious performance.

Khalil Baniateyah (7): Missed the penalty which might’ve given Jordan a much more comfortable victory. Constant thorn for the Indian defence as he harried and tussled with them the entire night.

Baha Faisal (7): Showed menace in his movement throughout but failed to find the net, spurning a golden opportunity when Haddad set him up with a delicious cross.

Substitutes

Jaime Siaj (N/A): The USL-based youngster, came on late and like Ayed could make little of his short time on the pitch.

Feras Shilbaya (6.5): Came on to replace the injured Haddad and did well in his short cameo, putting in a few nice balls.

Rajaei Ayed (N/A): Had little time to make an impact, replacing Faisal late on.

India

Gurpreet Singh (5): A howler which defined the match! Gurpreet Singh has seen better days but he had a forgettable outing during which he managed to concede a goal straight from the opposition goal-kick. Unfortunately for the India no. 1, nobody will remember that he saved a penalty in the match as well!

Pritam Kotal (5): Gave away a penalty in the 8th minute – only for Gurpreet Singh to save him the embarrassment. Gave away possession a few times and was beaten by Al Bakhit more than once in what was a forgettable night for the right-back.

Anas Edathodika (5.5): Tried his best but clearly missed his regular partner Sandesh Jhingan at the center of defence. Gave away a free-kick late on which might have proved costly.

Salam Singh (5.5): Had big boots to fill as he came in for Jhingan alongside Anas. Caught out for the second goal along with the rest of the defence, but improved after Nishu Kumar’s goal as India took initiative.

Subhasish Bose (5): Made an error which could’ve proved costly, allowing Haddad’s cross in, before redeeming himself with a goal line clearance, keeping the score 1-0 as India kept themselves in the game.

Pronay Halder (6.5): Tried to keep the ball at times but looked out of sorts against the quality of the Jordanians. Earned an early caution for bringing down Haddad.

Vinit Rai (6): Filled in for Thapa who played further forward on the night. Tried his hardest but wasn’t as tenacious as the Chennaiyin man. Like the rest of the team, improved as the game went on.

Germanpreet Singh (7): Germanpreet looked well settled in the side and delivered a decent performance. He even managed to record an assist when his pass found Nishu Kumar in the box who hammered the ball in from close range. Was replaced by Narayan Das on the 82nd minute.

Jackichand Singh (6): Was deployed on the right wing but despite some moments of brilliance had an average game.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (6): Usually a left-back, Jerry was deployed as a left winger by Constantine due to lack of squad depth. Did look to trouble the opposition at times but had a fairly average game overall.

Anirudh Thapa (6): One of the strangest decisions Stephen Constantine took was to deploy central midfielder Anirudh Thapa up top. The youngster was unsurprisingly out of his depth playing in a position he isn’t used to.

Substitutes

Narayan Das (N/A): Came on late to replace Germanpreet Singh.

Nishu Kumar (7.5): Came on for Jackichand Singh and had a dream debut, scoring with only his second touch of the game. Held the ball well on the rare occasions when India had prolonged spells of possession.