Imagine taking a curling corner kick and seeing the ball nestle in the back of the net without any assistance from anyone. How liberating might that feel?

Thailand appear to have mastered the art of taking brilliant corner kicks, such that they don’t need a second touch to end up in the back of the net. Following the stunning goal for Thailand recently, here are some instances when Thai players scored sensationally from corner kicks:

Theerathon Bunmathan

This goal comes to us from 2015, and it is an absolute scorcher. Taking place between Buriram United and Japanese side Gamba Osaka, Thai national Theerathon Bunmathan came up with a beauty, somewhat unintentionally, from the corner flag.

Having won a corner, Buriram expected the ball to be played in the box, but Theerathon managed to curl it all the way in, over the goalkeeper’s head. What’s more? He finished it off with the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

Chaowat Veerachat

Chaowat Veerachat is one of those industrial midfielders that a manager would love to have in his team. His willingness to make a tackle and win the ball coupled with his vision is impressive, and makes him a true asset for his side.

He doesn’t score many, but on this particular day he had something else in mind. The former Buriram United player can be seen curling in a corner kick towards goal with it ending up past the keeper and in the back of the net. Simply sublime.

Charyl Chappius

Here is a good one too. Charyl Chappius has been making waves all across Asia with his talent and ability, and it was on full display during a game between Buriram United and Suphanburi FC.

Charyl decided to take the corner and struck it so well that the keeper couldn’t anticipate it coming his way. The ball went over the custodian, and ended up in the net for a terrific goal.

Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri

Up next on great corner goals is this absolute peach from Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri for his country. The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 has already been an exciting tournament so far, and it was taken to the next level after Korrakot decided to take on the Indonesian goalkeeper with a sweet effort.

From the corner flag, Korrakot curled the ball in beautifully, and the keeper couldn’t keep his head, enabling the ball to head on into goal instead. It was a remarkable moment, and one that certainly got the crowd on their feet.