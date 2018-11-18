With an almost second-string India succumbing to a narrow 2-1 loss against Jordan at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Amman, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the key takeaways from the international friendly.

5. ‘Cancelled’ friendly goes ahead after late drama

Heavy rains have delayed Team India’s flight from Kuwait City to Amman. We will keep you updated on the proceedings.#BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/SPQuk5M0Se — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 15, 2018

With a group of seven key Indian players including Jeje Lalpekhlua, Udanata Singh and Balwant Singh along with support staff landing in Jordan less than 24 hours hours before kick-off (after a 32 hour diversion!) and the team management already having cancelled training, India’s friendly against Jordan was on the brink of collapse before the All India Football Federation decided to go ahead with it. The headlines didn’t end there as with India’s regular skipper Sunil Chhetri already injured, stand-in Sandesh Jhingan was benched as well — coach Stephen Constantine presumably not willing to risk his key man with the team barely having trained at all.

4. Captain Gurpreet goes Jekyll and Hyde as Jordan keeper Shafi scores

India handed Jordan a golden opportunity as early as the eighth minute when Pritam Kotal’s handball inside the area gave Jordan’s Khalil Bani Attiah the chance to give his side an early lead. Captain for the night Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had other ideas, however, as he made a lovely save towards the bottom-left. The Indian keeper showed his worst too, embarrassed by Jordan goalkeeper Shifa who caught him off his line in the 25th minute – the ball taking an awkward bounce before making it’s way over the Bengaluru FC man leaving him red-faced.

3. Dream debut for Nishu Kumar as goal gets India back in it

With Jordan looking increasingly in control of the game having scored another shortly after the break, India made an unlikely change, giving Nishu Kumar his debut at 2-0 down. Having retained some semblance of control and with nothing to lose, India pressed Jordan high as they looked to find a way back into the game. The Blue Tigers were finally rewarded for their efforts, Germanpreet Singh playing a low cross through the defender’s legs to find Nishu Kumar unmarked into the box, who duly obliged with a thumping finish to get India back into the game at 2-1.

2. Jordan a class above despite being 15 places below in FIFA rankings

From the very off, Jordan looked a class above the under-prepared Indians, passing the ball about with real purpose and earning a penalty as early as the 8th minute. The hosts dominated the ball while the Indians looked particularly lost when in possession, often resorting to aimless long balls when past the halfway line instead of keeping the ball or creating meaningful passing sequences. All in all, the Jordanians made a complete mockery of the much-criticised FIFA rankings system, where the visitors are somehow stationed 15 places above them despite the undeniable gulf in class.

1. Spirited India give country hope before AFC Asian Cup 2019

50 days to go until #AsianCup2019. Who will be crowned the champions? pic.twitter.com/Rii85Ez4hA — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) November 16, 2018

With less than two months to go before the AFC Asian Cup 2019 starts, this match was one of India’s final games against quality opposition to prepare for the tournament. As it turned out, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the team as they put in a spirited performance – narrowly losing 2-1 despite having gone 2 goals down.

There were a lot of positives to take as the team defended brilliantly against an admittedly superior opposition and might as well have earned a 1-1 draw if not for keeper Gurpreet Singh’s error. Youngster Anirudh Thapa continues to pay back coach Constantine’s faith in him – putting in another tireless shift in midfield. The AIFF’s decision to go ahead with the friendly was thus ultimately vindicated as the visitors lost only by a solitary goal despite missing several key players, giving India real hope before the showpiece tournament in January.