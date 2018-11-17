AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Vietnam midfielder Lương Xuân Trường credits fans for victory against Malaysia

Vietnam midfielder Lương Xuân Trường has paid tribute to the incredible support his side received during their 2-0 win against Malaysia, stating that it played a major factor behind their success.

Speaking to AFF Suzuki Cup’s official website, Xuân Trường said, “Tonight was a really tough match so we’re really glad we got the win. With such a huge crowd in our home we’re so happy because we could bring a big present to our supporters.”

Xuân Trường thanked the crowd for their warm support of the side, explaining that the hard-earned points are a reward not just for the team playing the match, but for the fans as well.

He also credited Malaysia for their performance, conceding that they made it hard for his team.

“Today we can say that Malaysia controlled the match very well so it was fortunate that our team was able to score when we did and then return to our usual way of playing,” he added.

“The second goal certainly made things easier and both myself and the team, I feel, gave everything we had.

Vietnam’s win took them joint top of the table alongside Myanmar, whom they will be facing in their next match.