In what was expected to be an important fixture for the Indian national football team and the Jordan football team, the match has now been cancelled due to bad weather, we can confirm.

With the Asian Cup making its way into our lives very soon, this particular game held serious importance, and was expected to be the test that the Indians had to pass if they were to pose any kind of threat in the continental tournament whatsoever.

But as it stands, that particular test will have to wait, as the weather gods had something entirely different in mind. Incessant rainfall coupled with flash floods has terrorized all of Jordan as of late, with casualties in the region mounting, making it difficult for flights to take off on time as well as basic lifestyle of the public being hampered because of the weather.

The city of Amman was to play host to this particular match, but will now be rescheduled for another date after a collective decision taken by the football association (FA) of both Jordan and India. India’s delay in reaching the stadium and the horrific playing conditions have combined in ensuring that this battle will ensue on another date.