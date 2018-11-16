For all of us who are used to watching travelling supporters of European nations and clubs singing and chanting their way to football matches across countries and continents, here’s one such video clip — but this time, it comes from a lot closer to home!



It is the Malaysia national team’s supporters travelling to Vietnam for their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 group fixture that took their cheering for the Harimau Malaya to a whole new level!

A group of fans from the Ultras Malaya departed to Hanoi by Air Asia flight AK 516 and made the trip a noisy affair singing chants for their national team.

Pilot request tadi kena kasi juga sikit. Mengantuk tahu mengantuk? Semoga kita beroleh kemenangan di bumi Vietnam ini! Ayuh harimau malaya! @ultrasmalaya07 @AirAsia pic.twitter.com/VUV1kHIzv7 — HermyR (@HermyRahim) November 16, 2018

Malaysia, who have won their first two group matches, face their stiffest challenge yet in this year’s AFF Suzuki Cup when they face Vietnam on Friday in front of what is expected to be a packed My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

And the Malaysian fans who have been vocal supporting their team in the first two games of the AFF Suzuki Cup have decided to do their bit and have travelled to Hanoi to cheer their favourite players.

We can only say: “Well done, Ultras Malaya!”